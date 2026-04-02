Bayern Munich have serious concerns ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid

The 52-year-old manager then confirmed that the former Tottenham Hotspur striker would be available for the match against Japan. “I’m delighted that Kane is back. After all, he’s our captain and top scorer,” said Tuchel.

However, the Three Lions’ all-time top scorer did not start against Japan and remained on the bench for the entire match. Morgan Rogers was his replacement and Marc Guehi took over the captain’s armband.