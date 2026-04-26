Bayern Munich announce €65m ‘purchase option’ decision on Nicolas Jackson after seeing Chelsea-owned striker score 10 goals as Harry Kane’s back-up

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that the club does not intend to trigger the purchase option for Jackson. Speaking to ZDF-Sportstudio, Eberl revealed that the current plan is for the striker to return to Stamford Bridge once the campaign concludes. It appears the Bavarian hierarchy is currently not pursuing a second loan deal either, marking a clear end to his time at the Allianz Arena.

The decision comes despite Jackson's productive output in a secondary role. The 24-year-old moved to Germany last summer following a complex transfer saga and was tasked with providing cover for star man Harry Kane. While he has performed admirably when called upon, the financial package required to secure him on a long-term basis has proven to be a stumbling block for the Bayern board.