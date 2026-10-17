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'I almost feel a bit sorry' - Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer makes honest Florian Wirtz admission as Liverpool struggles continue
Bayern rule out Wirtz move
Bayern president Hainer has ruled out a move for Wirtz despite his slow start in England. The 23-year-old playmaker joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, having built a formidable reputation as one of the finest talents in the Bundesliga.
However, the Germany international has struggled to replicate that dazzling form at Anfield. His ongoing difficulties in the Premier League have caught the attention of observers back in his homeland, leading to speculation that the Bavarians could offer him an escape route.
Hainer quickly shut down those rumours, confirming that the club has no intention of making a transfer approach. While Bayern hold the player in high regard, they are not considering a deal at present.
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Hainer feels for struggling star
Speaking about the midfielder's transition to English football, Hainer admitted he feels sympathy for his compatriot. He also stressed the importance of Wirtz regaining his form ahead of upcoming international commitments.
"First of all, I think Florian Wirtz is an exceptional player, there is absolutely no doubt about that," Hainer said, as quoted by Sports Witness. "I almost feel a bit sorry for him that he hasn't yet found the form in England that he had at Leverkusen, because we also need him in the German national team."
Solid backup despite quiet start
Wirtz continues to retain the full backing of Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola despite his underwhelming statistics. The German playmaker has started all eight of Liverpool's fixtures across the Premier League and the Champions League so far this season.
However, his overall output remains modest, yielding just two assists across those initial eight matches. Despite the outside noise and transfer speculation, Bayern feel their own squad is already complete.
"We have a squad of such quality, we are incredibly satisfied at the moment and, as a result, it is not a topic for us," Hainer concluded.
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Iraola keeping faith in playmaker
For Wirtz, the immediate focus remains on turning his fortunes around on the pitch at Liverpool. Iraola clearly views the creative midfielder as a core component of his starting line-up, providing him with regular minutes and strong confidence.
The pressure is now on Wirtz to translate that consistent selection into decisive contributions. He must increase his influence in the final third and improve his goal-involvement figures as the campaign progresses.
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