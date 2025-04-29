Bayern Munich to raid Barcelona as Vincent Kompany's side tipped to make €65m move that could prompt defender to hand in shock transfer request amid release clause time limit
Ronald Araujo has a modest €65 million release clause, and Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is apparently keen on capitalising on the opportunity.
- Bayern want to reinforce their defence this summer
- Head coach Kompany keen on acquiring Araujo
- Barca centre-back has a €65m release clause