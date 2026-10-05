‘He talks, then he does’ - Why there is ‘no one’ like Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal as former Golden Boy award winner assesses Ballon d’Or claims

The talented teenager finished second in that vote 12 months ago, as Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League-winning forward Ousmane Dembele landed the top prize. Another European triumph with Ligue 1 heavyweights has the reigning champion seeking to defend his crown.

Said title is expected to be passed on, with Spanish superstars earning plenty of support on the back of their stunning triumph at FIFA’s flagship event. Rodri, who captured an iconic Golden Ball in 2024, is back in the running, while PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz has conquered Europe and the world.

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane is the Ballon d’Or pick of many, after netting 73 goals across his outings for club and country last season, while Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe has become a history-making goalscorer with France and on the World Cup stage.

Yamal intends to beat all of those mentioned above to ‘best player on the planet’ billing, having continued to deliver talismanic performances for Barca and Spain. He is still just 19 years of age, but has swept up just about every major honour available to him.