Barcelona in trouble? Real Madrid convinced UEFA can now sanction Catalan giants

The long-standing tension between Spain’s two biggest clubs has reached a new boiling point as the fallout from the Negreira investigation continues to loom over Camp Nou. Real Madrid have recently intensified their efforts by providing UEFA with a massive collection of documents, spanning over 50,000 pages, which they believe proves that Barcelona’s historic payments to refereeing officials warrants immediate disciplinary intervention.

While a Spanish court case remains ongoing, the power brokers in the capital are pushing for the sporting authorities to move faster than the civil legal system.

In a formal move to ensure the matter does not fade away, the club published a Real Madrid official statement confirming that UEFA has received the extensive complaint. "UEFA has confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by Real Madrid C.F. and the continuation of the investigation concerning payments made over the past two decades by F.C. Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees.

The complaint filed by our club includes extensive documentation and evidence regarding events of extraordinary seriousness, which directly affect the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system," the statement read, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.