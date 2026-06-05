'It's all thanks to Unai Emery' - Barcelona and Spain legend owes 'entire career' to Aston Villa coach after shock change in position

The former Barcelona defender believes the decision laid the foundations for the success that followed, including major honours at club and international level. Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, he said: " I was twenty years old and [David] Villa was an idol in Valencia. Emery told me, 'Come join the first team.'

"I had other offers from the second and first divisions, but Emery insisted a lot. I did preseason, it went well, and although I went a while without playing, in a Europa League match against Werder Bremen, we were down to ten men. I was warming up at halftime and the fitness coach, Pako Ayestaran, told me, 'You're going in,' and I said, 'Great,' and then he said, 'At full-back.' So, for me it was a moment of not knowing what to do, it was a new position for me.

"At first, I didn't take it very well; when you're a kid you make mistakes. What I didn't know was that Emery He was doing me a favor for the entire career I've had. Without that change of position, I wouldn't have had the career I had. I started playing, I was heavily criticized, but Emery continued to believe in me, and I'm still grateful to him for that today. And we remember because in the training sessions before, when I was trying out, I didn't want to play as a full-back. And I didn't take it very well. Thanks to Emery, I've had the career I've had. He's one of the best coaches in the world, without a doubt."