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Real Madrid left stunned! Rodri gives green light to sensational Barcelona move as Frenkie de Jong surgery opens door for €50m Man City raid
Barcelona secure Rodri approval
According to Marca, Rodri has taken a definitive step toward joining Barcelona ahead of next season in a dramatic twist that has sent shockwaves through Spanish football. The Manchester City talisman has reportedly informed the Catalan club's sporting director of his desire to join Hansi Flick's project, a decision that essentially terminates any ongoing discussions with Real Madrid.
From this point forward, Barcelona have shifted into high gear to prepare the logistics of the signing. The Catalan giants have obtained the player's permission to open formal negotiations with Manchester City regarding a transfer fee. However, the operation remains complex and expensive, with the English side expected to demand no less than €50 million for his services.
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Frenkie de Jong injury opens the door
The sudden acceleration in Barcelona’s pursuit of Rodri has been driven by the deteriorating fitness situation of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is currently undergoing conservative treatment for a persistent injury, but reports suggest that the results have been underwhelming. It is now highly likely that De Jong will be forced to undergo surgery to address the issue properly.
Given De Jong’s history of missing crucial matches over recent seasons, the Barcelona board decided they could no longer rely on his availability alone. Their search for a world-class replacement led them directly to Rodri, fresh off winning the World Cup with Spain. Having built a decorated career at Manchester City since joining from Atlético Madrid in 2019 - highlighted by four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown among numerous other honors - the Spaniard is viewed as the ideal tactical fit for Hansi Flick's setup.
Real Madrid left in the cold
The task of landing Rodri was never going to be easy, particularly with Real Madrid looming large in the background. Florentino Pérez and the Madrid hierarchy were heavily interested in the City midfielder and had even established a preliminary agreement with the player’s representatives. However, the deal began to drag on without a final signature, a delay that Barcelona exploited with clinical efficiency.
For Real Madrid, losing out on Rodri is a significant PR blow as much as a sporting one. Following a trophy-less season, the club had launched a major overhaul under the re-appointed Jose Mourinho, already securing Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries, and Yan Diomande. Signing Rodri was meant to cap off this summer revolution, while also addressing the criticism Florentino Pérez faced regarding squad selection and Spanish representation following his re-election as club president.
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The financial hurdles and recovery
While Rodri has given his approval, the deal remains far from finalized as negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City are still in their early stages. Having already made bold moves in the current transfer window by signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, the Catalan club is fully aware of the financial commitment required, understanding that the English side will not accept a penny less than their €50 million valuation.
Adding another layer of intrigue to the situation is Rodri's current physical state, as he is recovering from successful back surgery performed after the World Cup. He is expected to miss the Community Shield clash against Arsenal and the opening fixture of the Premier League season while he continues his rehabilitation.
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