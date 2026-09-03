Revealed: Barcelona REJECT surprise £70m Premier League striker on deadline day to secure Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

According to Mundo Deportivo, Woltemade was offered to the Blaugrana as his future on Tyneside became increasingly uncertain amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Catalan side swiftly dismissed the proposal as Barcelona's sporting department had already committed to bringing Jesus to Spain, meaning the late availability of the German attacker was immediately brushed aside.

The Brazilian forward arrived at Camp Nou from Arsenal for an initial €10 million (£8.4m) fixed fee, with a further €4m (£3.4m) included in potential performance-related add-ons.



