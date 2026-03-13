Barcelona breathe sigh of relief as Lamine Yamal recovers from illness in time for La Liga showdown

The availability of Yamal is particularly vital given his workload this season. The academy graduate has become an indispensable figure in the starting XI, rarely seeing any time on the bench despite his age, as Barcelona look to maintain their position at the top of the La Liga standings.

Flick has been vocal about the necessity of having his best players available during a congested fixture list. With nearly 48 hours of recovery time still remaining before kick-off, the medical staff expects both players to be at 100 per cent physical capacity for the Sevilla test.

"Right now, we need to rest, because the players' task at this moment is to rest and prepare well for the next match. We have a game on Sunday, so we have a few days to prepare properly. We don't have any actual days off, but that's normal. When you play at this level, between the Champions League and La Liga, it's natural to have matches every three or four days," Flick said.