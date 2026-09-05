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Blow for Barcelona! Lamine Yamal misses training ahead of Valencia clash as injury fears emerge
Yamal misses final session
Hansi Flick's side are preparing for their fourth league fixture of the 2026-27 campaign, but their preparations have been heavily disrupted. According to SPORT, Yamal was unexpectedly absent from the squad's final training session ahead of Sunday's tricky away tie at Mestalla.
The teenager's sudden disappearance raises immediate concerns regarding his fitness following a brilliant display against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night. Club medical staff will assess his condition closely before the squad travels to the east coast on Saturday afternoon, with Flick set to address the media in his pre-match press conference.
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Vice-captaincy honour overshadowed
While the club has not released an official statement detailing a specific injury, the timing is undoubtedly frustrating for the young winger. Yamal's absence on the training pitch completely overshadowed a landmark day, as he had just been confirmed as a newly elected Barcelona vice-captain following a dressing-room vote, as per Mundo Deportivo.
Without their newly minted leader, Flick may be forced into an unwanted tactical reshuffle. The German boss has implemented a demanding, high-intensity pressing system since taking the reins at Camp Nou. Yamal has been integral to this blueprint, with his tireless off-the-ball work rate proving just as vital as his lethal attacking output.
Double boost amid the gloom
Despite the worry surrounding their star winger, Barcelona were handed two significant fitness boosts on Saturday. Gavi completed a full session with the first team and is now available for selection. The combative midfielder had been sidelined for consecutive matches after picking up a knock to his knee during the opening-day victory against Elche.
Meanwhile, summer signing Gabriel Jesus is poised to make his Blaugrana debut. The Brazilian striker, who arrived from Arsenal, has spent recent weeks building his match fitness and is expected to be named in a matchday squad for the very first time.
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Capitalising on Madrid slip-ups
Barcelona will aim to protect their flawless domestic record when they take to the pitch at Mestalla on Sunday. Having already secured maximum points against Elche, Athletic Club, and Rayo Vallecano, the Catalan giants possess a golden opportunity to extend their advantage at the top of the La Liga table following dropped points from title rivals Real Madrid. Flick must now figure out how to navigate a notoriously physical away test, potentially without his most dynamic attacking threat.
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