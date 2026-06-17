Barcelona issued new Julian Alvarez transfer warning as Atletico Madrid president refuses to budge on €500m price tag

Addressing the relentless links between his star striker and the Blaugrana, Cerezo was blunt about what it would take for a deal to happen. "Julian is an Atletico Madrid player. Whoever wants him can come and look at the contract (the release clause), and if they’re interested, they’ll sign him; if not, they won’t. It seems like this is the story of the summer; you all know exactly how things stand. Julian is an Atletico Madrid player, and I believe he will remain an Atletico Madrid player," the president declared via El Desmarque.

By pointing directly to the €500m buyout clause, Cerezo is effectively shutting down any hope Barcelona had of negotiating a lower, structured fee. Even though Barca hope a €135m guaranteed sum plus bonuses would move the needle, Atletico are currently showing zero interest in coming to the table for anything less than the legally mandated release figure.