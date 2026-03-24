How much are Barcelona willing to spend on Julian Alvarez? La Liga champions set maximum price for top summer transfer target

Barcelona have identified Alvarez as the ideal heir to Robert Lewandowski, admiring his versatility and natural eye for goal. However, despite their strong interest, the Blaugrana have established a firm upper limit for the transfer.

According to reports on La Posesión podcast, the club has marked a maximum price of €70 million for the forward. While Atletico Madrid are expected to hold out for a figure north of €80m, Barca are unwilling to exceed their valuation. There are internal concerns regarding his recent form, as his performances this season have not quite matched the explosive levels seen during his previous campaign or his stints with the Argentine national team. These doubts have solidified the board's decision to remain disciplined with their bidding.