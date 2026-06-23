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Barcelona preparing €130m bid for Julian Alvarez after Atletico Madrid star's public transfer plea
Alvarez's public plea shifts the landscape
The situation surrounding Alvarez has transformed into the primary talking point within the walls of Barcelona. Following the striker's recent comments about wanting to leave Atletico Madrid, optimism at Camp Nou has reached a new high.
While the club's hierarchy is maintaining a level of professional caution, there is a growing belief that the player's personal stance has cracked the door open for a historic transfer.
According to SPORT, the forward's willingness to push for a move represents a fundamental shift in the market. Where a deal once seemed impossible due to Atletico's demands, club officials now see his public positioning as a vital leverage point in upcoming negotiations.
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The secret meeting and strategic silence
The groundwork for this sensational move was laid on May 27, when Barcelona representatives held a pivotal meeting with the player's camp. During this summit, a first formal proposal was reportedly discussed, establishing the framework for what could be the biggest deal of the summer. Since then, the Blaugrana have employed a strategy of calculated silence, allowing the reality of the situation to settle in at Atletico.
Barcelona feel they have successfully controlled the narrative, managing each phase of the operation with surgical precision. Even the threat of legal action from Madrid does not seem to faze those in Catalonia.
The possibility of Atletico filing a complaint over illegal contacts is viewed merely as a standard byproduct of high-stakes modern football rather than a genuine hurdle to the deal.
Breaking the bank with a €130m offer
Barcelona are now prepared to significantly increase their financial commitment to land their top target. A second proposal is currently being drafted, with figures expected to reach the €130 million mark.
While the club has no intention of meeting the €150 million valuation often cited in Madrid, they believe the current package is substantial enough to force a conversation between the two Spanish giants.
The timing of the bid is currently a matter of internal debate, as Barcelona are keen to avoid causing distractions for the player while he remains focused on international duty at the World Cup.
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Atletico's stubborn stance
Despite Barcelona's confidence, Atletico Madrid are not planning to make life easy for their rivals. The capital club continues to point toward Alvarez's staggering €500 million (£431m/$569m) release clause and, as a "matter of honour," they are reportedly refusing to negotiate with rivals Barcelona. This stubbornness has led Diego Simeone's side to look toward the Premier League for alternatives.
According to journalist Manolo Lama, the Rojiblancos hierarchy is so resolute that "they are prepared to keep Julian Alvarez at the club, even if he doesn't play" rather than sell to Barcelona. This has opened a secondary front involving Arsenal, where a potential swap deal including Viktor Gyokeres is being explored.