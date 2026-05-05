Barcelona join Anthony Gordon pursuit as sporting director Deco meets with Newcastle star's agent amid Bayern Munich links

According to RAC1, Barcelona have turned their attention to Tyneside in their hunt for a wide player. Sporting director Deco, alongside Bojan Krkic, recently hosted a meeting at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with agents Will Salthouse and Adam Dugdale from Unique Sports.

Gordon has emerged as a priority target for the Blaugrana, who have spent months searching for forwards capable of adapting to their tactical setup. The English winger has been instrumental for his current side this season.