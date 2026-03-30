Barcelona need Joao Cancelo to 'negotiate termination of his contract' amid struggles to retain ex-Man City full-back

The Blaugrana have been delighted with the impact of the 31-year-old since his return to the club in January. However, with only one year remaining on his contract with Al-Hilal, another loan move is effectively off the table unless the defender agrees to an extension with the Saudi Pro League side - an option that currently holds no appeal for the player. Consequently, Barcelona’s primary strategy is to encourage the full-back to negotiate the "termination of his contract", according to Marca.

By securing a termination, Cancelo would be able to join Barcelona as a free agent, bypassing a transfer fee that the club is reluctant to pay. However, this path would require a significant financial sacrifice from the former Manchester City man, who would have to forfeit the remainder of his lucrative salary in the Middle East. While he already accepted a lower wage to return to Catalonia, this new step would represent a much larger loss of earnings.