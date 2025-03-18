Barcelona could lose TEN academy stars for nothing this summer as club fail to tie talented under-19 players down to new contracts despite four being earmarked for Hansi Flick's first team
Barcelona face the potential loss of ten academy stars this summer, with key youngsters yet to receive new contracts despite first-team prospects.
- Barca could lose ten academy starlets this summer
- Club chiefs haven't offered renewals so far
- Some players earmarked for future first-team roles