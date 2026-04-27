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Rob Norcup

Barcelona 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Barcelona kits for the 2026-27 season.

The 2026-27 season will be a momentous one for FC Barcelona on and off the pitch.

The renovated Spotify Camp Nou is expected to reach full capacity of 105,000 by April 2027, making it the largest seated stadium in Europe. It’s a narrative that looks to have inspired Nike’s kit crafters, with the new leaked designs being aired globally.

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Let GOAL give you the lowdown on all the 2026-27 Barcelona kits, when they are due to drop and how much they will cost.

Note: Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

  • Barcelona 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    Barcelona’s home jersey for the 2026-27 season features alternating blue and red stripes - nothing new there then. However, apparently more shades of each colour are being used than ever before in a Barca shirt, with three different reds and three different blues used within each stripe.

    The reds being ‘deep garnet’, ‘noble red’ & ‘cardinal red’, while the blues are ‘game royal’, ‘loyal blue’ & ‘blue void’. These different shades are suggested to be representative of the renovated exterior of the Spotify Camp Nou.

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    Both the Nike Swoosh and the centralised, icon-only Spotify logo appear in gold. The full kit is completed by ‘blackened blue’ shorts and socks.

    The home kit is due to be officially released at the end of May, with replica jerseys estimated to range from £100 - £110. Authentic ‘player’ versions are likely to cost around £140+.

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  • Barcelona 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    For the 2026-27 away kit, Barcelona and Nike maintain their partnership with Kobe Bryant’s Mamba brand for a successive season. The Catalan giants also look set to maintain their recent trend of alternating between light and dark on the away kit front.

    The current season's light gold jersey looks likely to be replaced by a purple and black-based top, inspired by the colouring of Kobe’s former NBA club, the LA Lakers. It reportedly gives a reflective, eye-catching appearance under stadium lights.

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    There are further Kobe connections, with the quote "Leave the game better than you found it" inside the collar and the Mamba logo expected to replace the traditional Nike Swoosh.

    Barcelona’s new away kit is expected on the shelves around July/August, and the replica jersey could be available from around €105.

  • Barcelona 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    For 2026-27, Barcelona look set to return to mint green for their third kit, known as ‘green frost’, for the first time in six seasons. It’s another revival of the Kappa ‘teal’ fan-favourite from the 1990s.

    The entire shirt is apparently covered in a distressed graphic pattern and features a yellow Nike Swoosh outlined in orange. The club crest is monochromatic teal and navy with red highlights. In addition, it’s suggested that traditional Blaugrana red and blue will be used on the collar and sleeve cuffs.

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    Fans are set to be able to get their hands on Barcelona’s third kit from August/September, and the replica shirt is estimated to cost from €100 upwards.

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