Ballon d'Or Feminin 2026 Power Rankings: Who will end Aitana Bonmati's three-year dominance of the Women's Golden Ball?

Unfortunately, a fractured fibula, which required surgery, has kept Bonmati on the sidelines since November, and it is unlikely she will play again for Barca this season. There are a lot of other stars who have been nominated for this award in years past who have missed significant time this term, too, be it more of the Catalans' stars, like Patri Guijarro and Mapi Leon, or talismanic talents such as Lauren James and Barbra Banda. It'll thus take a big last push from them to be firmly in the mix for this year's Golden Ball.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that this is not a World Cup year in women's football. As such, the final few months of the current European season will have a massive say in who gets on the podium in the battle for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin. The latter stages of the Women's Champions League will be a key part of that, making the start of the quarter-finals this week all the more interesting.

So, who has put themselves in contention for this year's Ballon d'Or Feminin with their performances so far this season? GOAL runs through the likeliest winners of the Golden Ball as the Champions League returns...