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Ballon d'Or winner and ex-England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan passes away
The passing of a footballing icon
Keegan, the legendary former England forward and manager, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer. His family confirmed the news on Monday, sparking a wave of tributes from across the sporting world for a man who defined an era of English football.
In a heartbreaking announcement, it was revealed that Keegan had been diagnosed with stage four cancer in early.
“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” a family statement read. “Kevin had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. A double Ballon D’or winner, Kevin was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.
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A golden era at Liverpool and Hamburg
Keegan’s playing career was nothing short of extraordinary, specifically his transformative spell at Liverpool under Bill Shankly. Signed for just £33,000 in 1971, he became the driving force behind a side that dominated both domestic and European stages.
During his stay at Anfield, he secured three First Division titles, an FA Cup, two UEFA Cups, and the 1977 European Cup.
Beyond Merseyside, Keegan achieved a level of individual success rarely seen by British players. He remains the only British footballer to have won the Ballon d'Or twice, claiming the prestigious award back-to-back in 1978 and 1979 while playing in Germany for Hamburg.
The Entertainers and the 'I will love it' rant
After retiring from the pitch, Keegan cemented his legacy as a manager, most notably during his two spells at Newcastle United. He took over a struggling Magpies side in 1992 and transformed them into "The Entertainers," a team that captured the imagination of the Premier League.
The infamous "I will love it" rant remains a staple of Premier League lore, illustrating the raw passion and volatility that made Keegan such a compelling figure.
Newcastle United issued a moving tribute following the news, stating: "Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters."
- Hulton Archive
National service and a lasting legacy
Keegan’s managerial journey also took him to the England national team, where he served as boss between 1999 and 2000. Although his tenure included a disappointing Euro 2000 campaign and ended with a resignation after a defeat to Germany in the final game at the old Wembley, his commitment to the Three Lions was never doubted.
In his later years, Keegan remained a prominent, if sometimes controversial, voice in the game, never shying away from expressing his unreconstructed opinions. From his commercial success as the face of Brut 33 to his hit records, he was a genuine pop-culture phenomenon of the 1970s.
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