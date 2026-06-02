Bad news for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Identity of Real Madrid transfer target revealed - with the Blancos hoping to land right-back before 2026 World Cup begins

Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain heavily focused on bolstering their central defence, with Ibrahima Konate standing out as the priority target. The Liverpool centre-back has decided against renewing his contract, prompting Madrid to accelerate negotiations that have been ongoing since February. Intriguingly, the operation is being aided by Kylian Mbappe. Both players are currently together in the France squad preparing for the World Cup, and the forward is desperately trying to convince his compatriot to join him in Spain. Acknowledging the relentless tapping up, Konate recently joked: "Mbappe calls me every two hours..." The proposed transfer has already received the green light from Jose Mourinho, who is expected to take managerial charge following the presidential elections.