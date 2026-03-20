AFP
Atletico Madrid interested in Mason Greenwood swoop this summer as Diego Simeone targets Marseille ace
Simeone eyes attacking reinforcement
Atletico are bracing themselves for a summer of significant transition in their forward line. With club legend Antoine Griezmann recently turning down an approach from MLS outfit Orlando City, there is a growing feeling around the Metropolitano that the Frenchman's storied era in the Spanish capital could finally be drawing to a close. This potential vacancy has forced Simeone and the Atleti recruitment team to scour the market for elite talent capable of filling such big boots.
According to reports from Cadena SER, Greenwood has emerged as a serious candidate for Los Rojiblancos. The club have long been admirers of the 24-year-old, dating back to his successful loan spell in La Liga with Getafe. While a move didn't materialise at that time, Atletico have continued to monitor his progress closely in France.
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Stellar form in Ligue 1
Since joining Marseille, the former Manchester United man has been in blistering form. Greenwood currently sits at the top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 15 goals. With 25 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances in all competitions this season, his output has made him one of the most productive forwards in European football. His familiarity with the Spanish climate and lifestyle is seen as a major advantage. During his season at Getafe, he was reportedly very content with life in Madrid. This comfort factor could play a decisive role if Atletico decide to formalise their interest, as they look for a player who can hit the ground running in Simeone’s demanding system.
Potential Alvarez replacement
The link to Greenwood comes amid mounting speculation regarding the future of Julian Alvarez. Despite Atletico's public stance that the Argentine World Cup winner is not for sale, rumours persist that Barcelona are interested in a deal that could involve players moving in the opposite direction. If Alvarez were to depart, it would leave a massive void in the Atleti attack that Greenwood could potentially occupy.
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Competition from other European teams
Securing Greenwood's signature will not be straightforward, given his importance to Marseille's current project. However, the lure of returning to Madrid and competing for major silverware in La Liga and the Champions League could prove tempting for the forward. However, Los Rojiblancos are not the only team interested in the 24-year-old's services, with Serie A club Juventus reportedly also keen to sign the striker this summer.
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