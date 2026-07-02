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Atletico Madrid reach agreement with €40m Morten Hjulmand as Spanish side ditch Joao Gomes pursuit due to feud with agent Jorge Mendes
Atleti pivot to Hjulmand after Mendes rift
Diego Simeone is closing in on his primary midfield target as Atletico Madrid look to reinforce their squad ahead of the new campaign. According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto via Marca, the Colchoneros have reached a full agreement with Hjulmand, with the focus now shifting to finalising a transfer fee with Sporting CP.
The move for the Dane comes as a direct result of Atleti distancing themselves from Gomes. Moretto revealed that the relationship between the club and super-agent Mendes soured significantly during negotiations for Bernardo Silva. The rift stems from Mendes abruptly halting Silva's advanced negotiations with Atletico so the midfielder could entertain an approach from rival Real Madrid. This fallout has forced the Spanish giants to look elsewhere, leading them directly to the Sporting CP star who has excelled in the Primeira Liga.
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Negotiations with Sporting CP underway
While the player is ready to make the move to La Liga, the two clubs must still finalise the financial package. The deal is expected to mirror the investment Atletico were prepared to make for Gomes, with a valuation set between €35 million and €40 million. Hjulmand’s desire for a new challenge is well-documented, as the 27-year-old captain has reportedly already said his goodbyes to his teammates and coaching staff in Lisbon.
"There is a total agreement between Atletico Madrid and Morten Hjulmand," Moretto confirmed. "The final price in the negotiation between the clubs is still missing. Atletico and Sporting Portugal are negotiating to reach the final agreement."
Ruben Amorim factor at AC Milan
Atletico are not the only side enamored with Hjulmand's profile. AC Milan are also believed to be in the hunt, particularly with Ruben Amorim favoring a reunion with his former player. Despite the competition, Atletico’s advanced negotiations put them in the driving seat as they seek a commanding presence to anchor their midfield.
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Defensive reinforcements and further targets
In addition to the breakthrough with Hjulmand, Atletico remain active in the market for a new central defender. Moretto adds that the club is exploring the possibility of signing Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, though the financial demands of the Premier League side make the operation extremely difficult.
The Rojiblancos are also keeping tabs on PSG’s Kang-in Lee, though a deal for the South Korean star would likely require an outlay of at least €35 million. With Koke recently renewing his contract until 2027, the addition of Hjulmand is seen as a vital step in modernising a midfield that struggled for consistency during the previous campaign. The focus remains on finalising the agreement with Sporting to ensure Simeone has his new general before pre-season begins.