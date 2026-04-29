Atletico Madrid player ratings vs Arsenal: Julian Alvarez bounces back as VAR helps David Hancko avoid total horror-show in Champions League semi-final draw

Chances were at a premium during the first half, with Alvarez going closest to scoring for Atleti as he forced David Raya into a full-stretch save from the edge of the area. At the other end, meanwhile, Noni Madueke flashed a 20-yard effort narrowly wide of the post.

Arsenal broke the deadlock shortly before half-time after Gyokeres was bundled over in the box by David Hancko, and the Gunners striker picked himself up to rattle home his spot-kick.

Simeone switched formation to 3-4-3 at the break, and his side came out hungry for an equaliser. Alvarez curled a free-kick narrowly wide, Ademola Lookman fired straight at David Raya and Antoine Griezmann had a shot heroically blocked by Gabriel Magalhaes before they got their goal, with Alvarez powering home a penalty after Ben White handled Marcos Llorente's sliced shot.

The home side dominated from there, with Griezmann hitting the crossbar while Lookman wasted two more good opportunities, first blasting over the bar before he shot straight at Raya after shrugging off White.

Arsenal thought they had won a second penalty when Eberechi Eze looked to have been tripped by Hancko, but the referee overturned his decision after consulting with VAR, while Cristhian Mosquera and Declan Rice both tried their luck late on, though they couldn't find a winner, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg on Tuesday.

GOAL rates Atletico's players from the Metripolitano...