Atalanta v Hellas Verona: CM’s player ratings: Zappacosta proves decisive, De Roon makes Nerazzurri history

Carnesecchi 6.5: kept the ball out on two occasions, diving to save shots from Bowie first and then Orban

Scalvini 6.5: held back the yellow team’s advance without committing a foul

Djimsiti 6.5: directed his teammates and gave his all until the very end

Kolasinac 6.5: made several sacrifices to keep the danger at bay, particularly in the second half

(Hien 5.5 31’ 2nd half: came on and picked up a yellow card

Zappacosta 7.5: his left-footed magic from the edge of the box proved decisive; excellent performance dealing with crosses and making runs

De Roon 7: the captain was hailed as he rightfully went down in history for reaching the all-time appearance record, 436, in an Atalanta shirt, overtaking Bellini who remains on 435.

(Samardzic n/a 43’ 2nd half)

Ederson 7: a playmaker who had been sorely missed; he has plenty of good ideas and puts them into practice

(Pasalic 6 18’ st: helps bring freshness when energy is running low)

Bernasconi 6: overlaps with Zalewski but has less space than the Pole

De Ketelaere 6: not very incisive, few flashes of inspiration, less brilliant

(Musah 6, 31’ 2nd half: a substitute who will be a help over the next two months

Zalewski 6.5: provided Krstovic with valuable passes, especially in the first half

(Raspadori 6 19’ st: ready to join Scamacca in the Italy squad

Krstovic 7: the only thing missing was a goal, which he squandered in front of goal in the second half. A shame

Manager: Palladino 6.5: a win was needed, even a scrappy one, to keep pace with the big clubs in the race for Europe, and he secured it with the right substitutions