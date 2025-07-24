Aston Villa issue immediate response after Man Utd make fresh approach for striker Ollie Watkins amid talk of potential £60m transfer O. Watkins Manchester United Aston Villa Premier League Transfers

Aston Villa have reportedly shut down Manchester United’s latest approach for Ollie Watkins, insisting the England striker is not for sale. The Red Devils are keen on adding a proven striker, but the Villans have made it clear they won’t entertain offers. The 29-year-old is said to be central to Unai Emery’s plans heading into the 2025/26 season.