Aston Villa handed major boost as record signing Johan Manzambi resumes training ahead of crucial Hull trip

Manzambi joined his Villa team-mates in training on Thursday, providing a welcome lift to the squad following his summer switch from Freiburg. According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder took part in the collective session as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury suffered prior to his arrival. Villa completed a deal worth up to £60 million in July to secure his signature, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history. His presence on the training pitch has sparked hope among supporters that a competitive debut may come sooner than anticipated.