Alessia Russo Katie McCabe Arsenal Women splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Opportunity missed! Alessia Russo & Co. misfire as Gunners fail to capitalise on Jayde Riviere red card in damaging WSL draw

Arsenal failed to take advantage of a huge opportunity to open up a four-point cushion inside the Champions League places on Saturday, forced to settle for just a point in a 0-0 draw with Manchester United despite the Red Devils being reduced to 10 just past the hour. The Gunners created plenty of chances and really should've come away with the win but were let down by their finishing on a disappointing day out.

It was actually United who started the better of the two, with Fridolina Rolfo forcing Anneke Borbe, Arsenal's third-choice goalkeeper, into an outstanding save inside the first five minutes. However, after that, Borbe was essentially a spectator for this one, with the Gunners dominating proceedings long before they had a numerical advantage. The problem was that they just could not get the goal they deserved.

Sometimes that was due to great goalkeeping from Phallon Tullis-Joyce. The Man Utd shot-stopper made a huge save in the first half to deny Olivia Smith and then combined with Anna Sandberg, her left-back, to thwart Alessia Russo after the break. On most occasions, however, it was poor finishing from the Gunners that was the problem, leaving Tullis-Joyce either with a comfortable stop to make or not having to intervene at all, with Kim Little guilty of the latter when she struck the side netting from a fantastic chance and Steph Catley also unable to connect properly with Katie McCabe's great cross later on.

When Jayde Riviere, already booked in the first half for a late tackle on Smith, dived in on Caitlin Foord and gave the referee no choice but to send her off with 25 minutes to play, it looked sure to be the boost Arsenal needed in their bid to finally break the deadlock - but that would not be the case. There were positives for the Gunners here, with Leah Williamson a big one on her first Women's Super League start of the season, but to be held to a draw, which keeps them only a point ahead of fourth-placed United in the race for Europe and still seven points back from leaders Manchester City, overshadows them all.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (7/10):

    Only had one save to make all game but it was an outstanding one early on to prevent United taking the lead.

    Emily Fox (6/10):

    Kept tabs on Rolfo and Sandberg well, nullifying United's usually lively left-hand side.

    Leah Williamson (7/10):

    Looked extremely solid on her first WSL start this season. Full of composure in her defending and also showcased her wonderful passing range.

    Steph Catley (6/10):

    Good on the ball and generally solid at the back. Should've done better with a big chance from a McCabe corner, though.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Delivered really good set pieces that resulted in some of Arsenal's biggest chances.

  • Frida Maanum Fridolina Rolfo Arsenal Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Kim Little (6/10):

    Did plenty of good stuff, winning plenty of duels and moving the ball well, but should've scored with arguably Arsenal's best chance of the day in the first half. 

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    An all-round strong display in the middle of the park in which she showed quality in possession and battled brilliantly out of it. Wasn't as creative as Arsenal needed her to be in order to break the deadlock, however.

    Frida Maanum (6/10):

    Good in possession and took up good positions to be on the receiving end of a couple of half-chances, just didn't take either of them.

  • Olivia Smith Maya Le Tissier Arsenal Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    A little too loose in possession at times. Worked hard, though, and created a couple of good openings.

    Alessia Russo (6/10):

    Her hold-up play was excellent and that led to her carving out opportunities for others on a couple of occasions. Didn't get tons of service herself but didn't make the most of what she did receive.

    Olivia Smith (6/10):

    A lively performance in which she caused problems, created chances and could've broke the deadlock, if not for a strong save from Tullis-Joyce.

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Brought plenty of directness to the game, albeit without being able to find that goal Arsenal needed.

    Stina Blackstenius (6/10):

    Showcased her intelligent movement up top and was on the end of a couple of decent chances, but did about as well as she could with them.

    Smilla Holmberg (N/A):

    Came on for her debut in the closing stages, after signing for the club earlier this month.

    Victoria Pelova (N/A):

    Had a great chance in the final moments but could only force Tullis-Joyce into a great save.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (N/A):

    A late sub in the final moments.

    Renee Slegers (6/10):

    Little she could do about the fact that her team just lacked that clinical touch in front of goal needed to win the game. Maybe could've made some different changes and at different times, but Arsenal created more than enough to get the win here.

