Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres revels in incredible Nations League scoring streak after firing Sweden past Romania

Gyokeres continues to cement his status as one of Europe’s most lethal finishers after extending his sensational scoring run on the international stage. The 26-year-old scored the only goal of the game as Sweden secured a narrow 1-0 win over Romania, ensuring the Blagult remain in a strong position to win their Nations League group. The goal was particularly significant as it marked the seventh consecutive Nations League match in which the striker has found the back of the net.

The goal in Bucharest was not just about the Nations League record; it also saw Gyokeres reach another significant milestone in Swedish football history. By finding the net, the Arsenal forward surpassed Marcus Berg in the list of the country’s all-time leading goalscorers. He now stands on 25 international goals, further justifying the hype surrounding his recent high-profile move to the Premier League.