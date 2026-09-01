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'They would run away with it!' – Man Utd legend says one signing will guarantee Arsenal the title
Title favourites
Yorke claims that Arsenal will successfully defend their Premier League crown with ease if they secure a late deal for Osimhen. He believes the Nigerian international would transform Arteta's side into undisputed title favourites. The Gunners finally ended a two-decade wait for league glory last season, winning the title by seven points. Arteta's men have started their defence in strong form, defeating Coventry City 3-0 on the opening weekend before grinding out a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.
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A nightmare for defenders
Yorke insists the prolific Galatasaray forward possesses the exact physical attributes needed to terrorise Premier League backlines. The former striker feels Osimhen's unorthodox approach makes him an incredibly difficult proposition for opposition centre-backs.
"Victor Osimhen to Arsenal would be huge. That would really cement them as favourites," Yorke told Reviant. I was actually looking at some clips today and he’s all action, isn’t he? All arms and legs, a little bit unorthodox, but he gets the job done.
"He’s not the most elegant player you will ever see, but you will find him very awkward to play against. He’ll be a bit of a nightmare for these defenders because he’s a little bit old-fashioned in that sense.
"He’s six-foot, he’s lanky, he’s decent in the air, he takes his opportunities, and he works hard. As a centre-forward, if you have those attributes, defenders are not going to look forward to playing against him. If that were to happen, then I would say Arsenal would definitely run away with it."
Prolific track record
The Premier League champions expressed a concrete interest in Osimhen last month. Galatasaray reportedly considered a potential swap deal involving Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri, but the Nigerian remains in Turkey for now.
Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe's most ruthless finishers over the past five seasons. After bagging 76 goals during a highly successful spell with Napoli, he has maintained his scoring rate with an impressive 64 goals in 77 appearances for Galatasaray.
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What's next for Arsenal?
Regardless of their remaining transfer business, Arteta's focus shifts back to domestic duties this weekend. Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday for a heavyweight clash against Xabi Alonso's Chelsea, who enter the fixture on the back of three consecutive victories.
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