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Arsenal great Thierry Henry explains what Gunners need from summer transfer window - with ‘not easy’ warning sounded by Invincible to 2026 Premier League title winners
The blueprint completed: Henry on Arsenal’s glory
Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for a league title under Mikel Arteta, a feat that has reunited the fan base and validated the long-term project at the Emirates Stadium. Reflecting on the achievement, Henry admitted he felt a shift in the team's mentality before the campaign even began, noting that the squad finally possessed the necessary ingredients to go all the way.
Speaking about his feelings on the current crop, Henry said to Betway: "I said at the start of the season that this was the first time I could see us winning the league, and I didn’t stutter when I said we must win it. Before, there was something missing, but this year they made it happen. Why? Time, investing the right way, and finally, I can relate to the team. There’s something there – the fighting spirit, the big moments – that you can relate to."
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Building a dynasty in north London
While the celebrations in north London were historic, the Frenchman is already looking at what is required to maintain that standard. For Henry, the summer transfer window represents a pivotal moment where the hierarchy must decide how to evolve a winning formula without disrupting the chemistry that delivered the trophy.
Henry explained the challenge of staying at the top, stating: "Now you have to build on it. It’s very important to see what you need to add in order to stay competitive. It’s also another thing when everyone wants to destroy you, and everyone wants to take that title away from you. If you don’t start well people are going to question the same things all season again."
The difficulty of finding the right profile
The former striker pointed to Manchester City’s recruitment of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo as the gold standard for mid-season or tactical additions that understand the rigours of the English game. He warned that finding players who can immediately upgrade a title-winning side is a complex task Arteta and the Gunners board.
"Adjusting and evolving at the top is key," Henry noted. "This is a crucial year because you need to know who’s going to come in, who needs to go, and you need to make the right choices. We’ve seen teams who thought that players were going to come and make them better, but it takes time to adjust to the Premier League. So what are Arsenal going to do? Getting someone that can adapt straight away to the Premier League and have an instant impact in a team that just won the league is not always easy."
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A special connection with the community
Beyond the tactics and the transfers, Henry was moved by the sheer scale of the emotions on display during the title parade. Having been a key figure in the club's "Invincible" era, he understands better than most what it means to the global Arsenal community to be back on top of the mountain.
"All I know is, we do have a lot of Arsenal fans all across the world, and when you win with Arsenal, it hits differently," Henry concluded. "It is a special club, it is a people’s club at the end of the day, and you saw it. The streets did answer".
He added: "Let’s be honest, it was just one title, which we’ve been waiting for 22 years. But when you saw the love and affection, and how people celebrated around London and around the world, you realise the impact of Arsenal Football Club. That was beautiful, we were waiting for it, and don’t underestimate the impact that Arsenal has in the community."