AFP
Arsenal striker Vitkor Gyokeres scores stunning hat-trick to fire Sweden into World Cup play-off final
Gyokeres shines on the big stage
In a high-stakes encounter held in Valencia, Gyokeres proved exactly why he is one of the most feared strikers in the world. The Arsenal talisman wasted no time in making his mark, stabbing home from close range in just the sixth minute to give Graham Potter's side the perfect start. It was a goal that settled Swedish nerves and set the tone for a dominant individual performance.
The Gunners star wasn't finished there. Early in the second half, he doubled Sweden's advantage with a brilliantly taken finish that showcased his technical ability and composure under pressure. Gyokeres then capped off a memorable night by winning and converting a penalty in the 73rd minute to complete his treble, rendering Matvii Ponomarenko's late header for Ukraine nothing more than a consolation goal.
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Potter’s men find their rhythm
The victory marks a significant turning point for Sweden following a disappointing initial qualifying campaign. Potter has faced questions over his team's form, but the tactical setup against Ukriane allowed his star striker to flourish. By utilizing Gyokeres as the focal point of the attack, Sweden looked a far more cohesive unit than the one that struggled through the group stages. They now stand on the cusp of qualifying for only their second World Cup finals in two decades; a return to the global stage for a nation that has appeared in 12 previous tournaments, most recently in Russia 2018, where they reached the quarter-finals.
Heartbreak for Ukraine in Valencia
For Ukraine, the defeat represents another chapter of play-off heartbreak. Having been forced to play their home fixtures on neutral ground for the past four years, the national team had hoped to provide a moment of joy for their war-torn country. Their dream of reaching a first World Cup since their 2006 debut was ultimately ended by Gyokeres' clinical finishing, mirroring their narrow miss against Wales in the previous edition.
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A final showdown in Stockholm
Attention now turns to Tuesday night, where Sweden will return to Stockholm to host Poland in the Path B play-off final. The Poles secured their place in the decider with a 2-1 win over Albania. At stake is a place in the expanded 48-team World Cup hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.