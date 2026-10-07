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Revealed: Why Mikel Merino is 'frustrated' despite his match-winning heroics for Spain as Arsenal star sends pointed message to Luis de la Fuente & Mikel Arteta
Match-winning impact from the bench
Spain found themselves trailing early in Split after Ivan Perisic broke the deadlock for the hosts. With his side struggling to break down a resilient Croatian outfit backed by 32,000 vocal supporters, manager Luis de la Fuente turned to his bench at half-time, withdrawing Alex Baena for Merino.
The substitution proved to be an inspired decision. The 30-year-old flipped the game on its head, netting twice - including an 88th-minute decider - to snatch all three points.
This latest intervention continues his remarkable streak as an impact substitute. It follows crucial goals off the bench against Portugal, Belgium, and Czechia during previous international duties, cementing his status as a game-changer.
- AFP
Merino voices starting frustrations
Despite continuously delivering when called upon, the Arsenal midfielder openly acknowledged the difficulty of his current squad status. Speaking to TVE after the final whistle, he offered an honest assessment of his situation while celebrating his decisive brace.
"I’m very happy to be able to help the team, another game in which it was my turn to score from the bench," Merino explained. "I’ll go out there with the best possible attitude even while frustrated about not being able to play more… but this team is a family and that always shows."
His national team manager was quick to heap praise on the match-winner in response. De la Fuente insisted that the versatile midfielder deserves far more widespread recognition for his consistent heroics.
"It’s an honour to coach a player like that," the Spain boss remarked. "He has made it absolutely clear why I would have carried him in my arms to the World Cup. In another country he would be more appreciated - I hope that changes."
Hostile territory and personal rewards
The comeback victory was made even more impressive by the intimidating environment surrounding the pitch. Merino highlighted the mental resilience required by the Spanish squad to overcome both the early deficit and the partisan crowd in Split.
"It was a very tough game in a very difficult stadium with an unbelievable atmosphere," he continued. "We knew that coming here was going to be tough, and obviously with them scoring the first goal and the fans really cheering for them, it was hard. But this team never gives up, fights until the end, and luckily for us, we got the win."
Beyond the collective triumph, the performance validated the midfielder's ongoing commitment behind the scenes. He admitted that finally seeing his graft translate into goals was a massive relief.
"Scoring important goals means a lot to me. It's a big reward for a lot of work," the Spaniard added. "Sometimes those moments where you work hard don't come with a reward, and for me now it's coming in the form of goals. I'm really happy not only for the goals, but also for the help that I'm bringing to the team."
- Every Second Media
Fight for regular minutes continues
The battle for a regular starting berth remains Merino's primary challenge upon his return to north London. While he has featured in all five of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this term, every domestic league appearance has come exclusively as a substitute.
Mikel Arteta has granted him starts in cup competitions, resulting in a goal against Ipswich in the Carabao Cup and a Champions League appearance against Napoli. However, Merino's latest international heroics will undoubtedly add pressure on his club boss to hand him a permanent place in the starting XI.
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