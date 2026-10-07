Revealed: Why Mikel Merino is 'frustrated' despite his match-winning heroics for Spain as Arsenal star sends pointed message to Luis de la Fuente & Mikel Arteta

Despite continuously delivering when called upon, the Arsenal midfielder openly acknowledged the difficulty of his current squad status. Speaking to TVE after the final whistle, he offered an honest assessment of his situation while celebrating his decisive brace.

"I’m very happy to be able to help the team, another game in which it was my turn to score from the bench," Merino explained. "I’ll go out there with the best possible attitude even while frustrated about not being able to play more… but this team is a family and that always shows."

His national team manager was quick to heap praise on the match-winner in response. De la Fuente insisted that the versatile midfielder deserves far more widespread recognition for his consistent heroics.

"It’s an honour to coach a player like that," the Spain boss remarked. "He has made it absolutely clear why I would have carried him in my arms to the World Cup. In another country he would be more appreciated - I hope that changes."



