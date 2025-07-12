The fairytale continues! Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla signs new Real Oviedo contract at age 40 after helping inspire promotion to La Liga S. Cazorla Arsenal Real Oviedo LaLiga Premier League

Santi Cazorla has committed to another season with Real Oviedo, signing a new one-year contract that will see the Spanish legend return to La Liga after nearly half a decade away. The 40-year-old midfielder, whose previous contract had expired earlier this summer, will continue playing for his boyhood club as they prepare for top-flight football for the first time since 2001.