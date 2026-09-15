Destined for Bernabeu! Arsenal flop receives ultimate praise as Lazio boss Gennaro Gattuso declares defender 'worthy of Real Madrid' amid Serie A surge

The new Lazio boss has been incredibly impressed by his left-back's technical and physical abilities. Speaking to DAZN, Gattuso suggested that the 26-year-old has the raw potential to represent the Bernabeu giants.

"I’ve always said that Tavares is worthy of Real Madrid," Gattuso remarked. "This is a player who ought to be at Real Madrid. He’s got everything it takes, he has pace, right foot, left foot."

Despite the glowing endorsement, the Italian tactician highlighted the mental hurdles Tavares has faced throughout his career. Gattuso compared the defender's unfulfilled potential to squandering a sudden fortune, noting: "He feels like someone who lost his parents young, received a big inheritance, and in five years it went up in smoke."

Gattuso remains convinced that the key to unlocking Tavares's true ceiling lies in building his confidence and focus. "He knows he has talent and could’ve had 10-12 years at Real Madrid with his qualities," he added. "You’ve just got to get him to understand. He is unusual and after a match he needs his time to recover, but he’s a good lad. You need to get into his head and make him understand."