VIDEO: Arsenal fans BOO their own players despite nine-point lead in Premier League title race after dismal loss to Bournemouth

The final whistle at the Emirates Stadium was met with a soundtrack of frustration as Arsenal fans booed their own players following a listless 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth. The result marks a worrying trend for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now slumped to three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions - a staggering statistic considering they had lost only three of their previous 49 games this season.

Junior Kroupi silenced the home support early on, firing the visitors into a deserved lead after just 17 minutes. While Viktor Gyokeres managed to restore parity from the penalty spot, the equaliser failed to ignite the spark Arsenal so desperately needed. When Alex Scott reclaimed the lead for the Cherries in the 74th minute, the tension in the stadium became palpable, eventually boiling over into vocal dissent at full-time.