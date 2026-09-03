Arsenal suffer double injury blow ahead of Chelsea derby

According to The Sun, Arsenal's preparations for their upcoming clash with Chelsea have been hit by a significant double injury concern. During an open training session held at London Colney on Thursday, there was no sign of summer signing Bruno Guimaraes or defender Cristhian Mosquera. The absence of both players has raised questions about their availability for the weekend, as the Gunners look to maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign.

Guimaraes, who arrived in North London from Newcastle United in a high-profile £75 million deal during the summer transfer window, has been struggling with a persistent groin issue. The Brazilian midfielder was forced to miss the Gunners' Premier League opener against Coventry City, though he did make a brief return with a 19-minute cameo off the bench against Aston Villa on Monday.