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Arsenal confirm £17m Leandro Trossard transfer agreement with Besiktas as Belgian ace heads to Turkey for medical
Official confirmation of the transfer
Trossard is on the verge of completing his move away from North London after a fee was agreed between the two clubs. According to The Athletic, the deal is worth €20 million (£17m/$23m). Arsenal released an official statement to clarify the current situation regarding his departure.
The club stated: "We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard. With a transfer fee agreed, Leo, 31, has been granted permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his move to the Turkish Super Lig club. We will provide a further update once the transfer has been completed."
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Finalising personal terms and contract details
While the clubs have settled on the £17m valuation, he and Besiktas are still putting the final touches on personal terms. He is expected to sign a three-year contract, which includes an option for an additional 12 months, with wages reportedly reaching up to €9m per season.
Final paperwork around the transfer is currently being prepared, and the move could be completed this week. He had only one year remaining on his contract at Arsenal. Although he agreed to new financial terms in August 2025, which included a significant pay rise, that agreement did not extend his stay at the Emirates beyond the original expiry date of 2027.
A key contributor for club and country
Trossard leaves Arsenal after playing a pivotal role in their recent success. He made 50 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists. His contributions helped Arsenal secure their first top-flight title since 2004 and reach the Champions League final.
He joined the club from Brighton in January 2023 for a fee of £27m ($36m). On the international stage, he was a regular starter for Belgium at the World Cup. He started all six matches as they reached the quarter-finals, notably scoring twice and providing an assist in a 5-1 group-stage victory over New Zealand, while also registering assists against Senegal and the USMNT.
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What is next for Trossard and Arsenal?
Trossard will now undergo his medical examinations in Istanbul before signing his official Besiktas contract. Once the formalities are concluded, he will join up with his new team-mates ahead of the upcoming Turkish Super Lig campaign. Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to reinvest the £17m fee into their squad as Mikel Arteta continues preparations for their Premier League title defence.
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