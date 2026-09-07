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Mikel Arteta's missed opportunity? The truth behind Arsenal's failed pursuit of Chelsea star Joao Pedro
Arsenal pass on Pedro transfer move
Arsenal placed Chelsea forward Pedro on their extensive list of potential summer transfer targets, but the north London club eventually decided against launching a formal bid. The Gunners were actively exploring options to strengthen their forward line during the window. Arteta was entirely open to bringing in fresh attacking firepower to boost his title-chasing squad.
However, the club ultimately stepped back from pursuing the Brazilian international across the capital. Despite acknowledging the player's obvious quality, the recruitment team opted to assess alternative targets rather than test their London rivals with an official offer.
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Tactical concerns halt potential Chelsea raid
The primary factor behind Arsenal's decision to abandon their pursuit centred around tactical compatibility. According to BBC Sport, Arteta harboured specific ‘concerns’ over exactly how Pedro would integrate into his fluid attacking system.
The 24-year-old has earned plenty of ‘admirers’ at the Emirates Stadium following a stellar start to his Chelsea career. The forward enjoyed an incredibly promising debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.
Despite this prolific return and his undeniable talent, Arsenal's coaching staff remained unconvinced that his profile perfectly matched their stringent tactical demands. The focus swiftly shifted to finding a more natural fit for their established style of play.
Gunners pivot after Julian Alvarez rejection
Arsenal's desire to recruit a new focal point emerged following Viktor Gyokeres’ mixed first season at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta desperately wanted another reliable goalscorer to share the burden and elevate the team's overall attacking output. The club initially prepared to sanction a massive bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez to solve this issue.
However, the Argentine forward was extremely reluctant to seal a return to the Premier League. Alvarez had his heart firmly set on a high-profile move to Barcelona, forcing Arsenal to rapidly explore other alternatives on the market. This frustrating rejection led them to briefly consider a shock approach for Pedro before completely abandoning the idea.
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Arsenal exact revenge on the pitch
While a blockbuster transfer never materialised, the two London rivals recently clashed on the pitch. Arsenal successfully ended Chelsea's flawless start to the new Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Sunday. Pedro, who has already netted two goals in four appearances this term, was notably less influential during the tense encounter. The Gunners' sturdy defence successfully contained the Brazilian, limiting his overall impact on the match.
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