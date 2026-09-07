Mikel Arteta's missed opportunity? The truth behind Arsenal's failed pursuit of Chelsea star Joao Pedro

Arsenal placed Chelsea forward Pedro on their extensive list of potential summer transfer targets, but the north London club eventually decided against launching a formal bid. The Gunners were actively exploring options to strengthen their forward line during the window. Arteta was entirely open to bringing in fresh attacking firepower to boost his title-chasing squad.

However, the club ultimately stepped back from pursuing the Brazilian international across the capital. Despite acknowledging the player's obvious quality, the recruitment team opted to assess alternative targets rather than test their London rivals with an official offer.