'Martin Zubimendi can't do that' - Mikael Silvestre urges Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Silvestre noted how Guimaraes could elevate Arteta's side beyond existing options like Zubimendi. The Spanish midfielder endured spells on the bench last season as competition for places intensified.

"It was a strange one to see Martin Zubimendi benched last season," Silvestre said. "I thought he had some good performances but there were some blips and then Myles Lewis-Skelly showed he had that extra layer to his game, breaking the lines with his running. Zubimendi can’t do that. He’s a different kind of player.

"Bruno Guimaraes can do both. He's a bit more aggressive, or at least more aggressive than Zubimendi, and to defend your title, you're going to need characters like him. If you want to reach the final of the Champions League again and defend your title, you need bodies, and it would make a lot of sense for Arsenal to bring in Bruno Guimaraes."