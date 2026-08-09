'Not sure why no one has signed him' - Arsenal urged to launch £40m Man Utd transfer raid after Vinicius Junior blow

With the Vinicius deal off the table, William Gallas believes Marcus Rashford represents a viable and high-quality alternative for the north London club. The England international is currently in limbo after his loan spell at Barcelona concluded without a permanent transfer. Gallas believes the 28-year-old would be the perfect addition to a squad that needs more depth to compete on multiple fronts after winning the Premier League title last season.

Speaking on the situation, Gallas told iPredicta: "Of course, Marcus Rashford would be a great option for Arsenal’s attack. I think he had a great season, and I’m sure some clubs will try to jump on that situation. I don’t think he will stay at Manchester United. I’m not sure why no one has signed him yet, maybe because the price is too high."

The former Arsenal captain continued his analysis by highlighting Rashford's intentions: "He wants to leave Man United, otherwise, he would not have gone on loan to Barcelona. He will try to find a solution to leave the club and to sign a long contract with another British club. So now the question is if Man United are ready to sell him. That is the question. We have to know the answer."