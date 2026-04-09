Arne Slot explains why he didn't bring Mohamed Salah on against PSG despite Liverpool's dire attacking performance

The decision to leave Salah out entirely was particularly jarring given that Slot utilised five other substitutes, including Alexander Isak, who only recently returned from a broken leg that sidelined him for nearly four months, and 18-year-old Trey Nyoni. However, the manager stood by his logic, claiming that forcing Salah to perform defensive duties in a besieged Liverpool box would have been a waste of the forward's talents and fitness ahead of a busy domestic schedule.

“I think in the last part of the game, it was more about surviving for us than there was ever a chance that we could score,” Slot said when questioned about the decision. “Yeah, you never know, because last season we scored five minutes before the end, Harvey Elliott, when I took Mo off. But I think this was 20-25 minutes where we were only defending.

"And Mo has so much quality, but for Mo to be 20-25 minutes defending inside his own box, I think it’s better for him to save his energy for a lot of games that are coming up in the upcoming weeks.”