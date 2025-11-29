Arne Slot warned the 'end is near' as major Liverpool problems exposed with no easy or quick fix

Liverpool returned from the international break with a 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, and followed up that loss with a 4-1 mauling at the hands of PSV in the Champions League. The midweek reverse against the Dutch side means the Reds have lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions, with pressure mounting on Slot to turn the club's fortunes around.

The Reds will hope to get their season back on track when they face West Ham on Sunday afternoon, though even that will prove easier said than done. The Hammers, resurgent since sacking Graham Potter, are on a run of two wins and one draw in their last three league outings as they look to boost their survival hopes and claim a major Premier League scalp in the process.

Defeat in the capital this weekend will heighten calls for the club to sack Slot. Even so, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann believes that the "end is near" for the former Feyenoord boss on Merseyside.