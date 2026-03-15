Goal.com
Live
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Arne Slot brutally told why he could be the ‘next Tottenham manager’ - with former Premier League star setting Liverpool challenge

Former Arsenal star and current pundit Paul Merson has delivered a blunt assessment of the challenges facing Arne Slot at Liverpool. While the former Feyenoord boss hit the ground running in the Premier League, Merson believes that the grace period afforded to him will be remarkably short if silverware does not follow. Merson suggested that without trophies, Slot risks being viewed in the same light as managers who have struggled to make a lasting impact at Tottenham Hotspur.

  • Meeting the massive Anfield expectations

    The comparison serves as a reminder that at a club of Liverpool's stature, simply playing attractive football and maintaining a high league position is rarely enough to satisfy a fanbase accustomed to dominance under Jurgen Klopp. The transition from the Klopp era was always going to be the biggest narrative on Merseyside. But while many expected a drop-off, the Reds captured the Premier League title last season. However, as Merson points out, the real test of a Liverpool manager isn't just winning games, but lifting a trophy come May.

    • Advertisement
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Merson’s brutal assessment

    Merson then expressed a bold prediction as to where the Dutchman may end up if he leaves Anfield, telling Sky Sports: “He will have to get in the top four, I would have thought, otherwise he’d be [the next] Tottenham manager.”

    “If he won the FA Cup but didn’t finish in Champions League positions it wouldn’t make any difference at all. I think Liverpool have got to get in the Champions League with the [financial] fair play rule. The more you get into the Champions League, the better quality player you can bring in.”

  • The challenge of the Jurgen Klopp legacy

    To avoid the 'Spurs' comparison, Slot has to show that he can navigate the high-stakes pressure. Merson believes that the standard has been set so high that anything less than being a consistent winner will eventually see the fans and the media grow restless with the Dutchman's project.

    "I think they need to get a centre-half and they'll be right back up there again next year," he said. "They've just been off it this year, it's been weird really, and it is hard when you've won the league like they have. They've been in a fight the last two or three years as well, new players come in. Again, they're playing for Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's taken them time to handle it, and they're top-quality players, but the club's just a huge football club."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    What comes next for Liverpool?

    Liverpool's fixture list remains demanding, and the expectations from the hierarchy are clear: they are not in a rebuilding phase, they are in a winning phase. Liverpool remain active in various competitions, including chasing a top-four finish and advancing in the Champions League. They host Tottenham on Sunday and will then attempt to turn things around by overturning a one-goal deficit against Galatasaray in the Champions League last 16.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
0