Arne Slot was right to snub Daniel Levy's chaotic Tottenham in 2023 - but Liverpool boss now needs owners FSG to fix contract confusion and ensure title tilt isn't a one-off

Spurs considered hiring the Dutchman 18 months ago before he committed to Feyenoord for another year and later succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Arne Slot's decision to stay at Feyenoord in 2023 for one more year has been vindicated. Having just led the Rotterdam giants to their first Eredivisie title in six years, he was linked with the vacant post at Tottenham.

However, he did not make the move to north London, and Spurs instead turned to Celtic's Ange Postecoglou. Slot would instead get his long-awaited shot at Premier League stardom a year later when Liverpool came calling in search of a worthy successor to Jurgen Klopp.

This season, the fortunes of Postecoglou and Slot have wildly differed, though there is a danger of both being left short by their respective employers. Sunday will mark the first meeting between two esteemed underdog coaches who could be heading down a similar path despite their difference in the Premier League table.