AFP
Leandro Paredes makes surprise appearance at Argentina training camp despite serving lengthy FIFA suspension
Suspended veteran visits Ezeiza base
The Boca midfielder visited the Lionel Messi Training Complex to watch his international team-mates train under Scaloni. Paredes remains ineligible for selection following a 10-match FIFA suspension handed down after incidents that marred the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. His presence nevertheless provided a timely morale boost inside the Albiceleste dressing room ahead of their upcoming friendly schedule.
- AFP
Manager keeps national door ajar
Argentina head coach Scaloni made clear that the veteran midfielder retains a special place in the national fold despite his lengthy governing-body ban. Addressing Paredes' current situation during his pre-training press conference, the 48-year-old explained: "I haven't spoken with Paredes. He belongs to the national team. Because of what he's given us, because he's a legend and we love him. I haven't spoken to him or anyone else since. The doors are open. Unfortunately, we won't be able to count on him for these matches. If he's at this level when he's available, he'll be considered."
Boca talisman reaffirms squad bond
The experienced playmaker had already made his intentions clear to link up with his international colleagues despite serving his competitive exile.
Speaking after guiding Boca to victory over Racing in the Copa Argentina, Paredes remarked: "I haven't spoken to the coach yet, but I'll probably stop by the training ground to say hello and see how everything is going. Obviously, I feel like I'm part of the group there; if I weren't suspended, I'd be there."
That deep sense of belonging comes naturally for the 32-year-old, who remains an influential dressing-room figure having earned 84 caps, scored five goals, and featured prominently in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph as well as their run to the 2026 final.
- PHOTOxPHOTO
Scaloni tests depth across friendlies
Argentina are gearing up for a triple-header of international friendlies, starting against Bolivia on Wednesday night at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. Scaloni's side then host Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday before wrapping up the camp against Benin next Tuesday evening. Paredes' enforced absence leaves the coaching staff examining their defensive midfield depth as they begin preparations for upcoming competitive challenges.
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