Getty Images Sport
Antonio Rudiger commits to new Real Madrid contract but David Alaba future still in doubt
Rudiger secures Bernabeu future
Rudiger has reached an agreement with Madrid and is almost certainly set to sign a one-year contract extension this summer. The German international, who joined the club as a free agent from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, has become a cult hero among the Madrid faithful. Having already secured La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey titles - among many others - during his time in Spain, his consistent presence at the heart of the defence has changed the club's stance after he appeared to be heading for the exit door just a few months ago.
According to reports from transfer specialist Matteo Moretto, the 33-year-old’s survival at the Bernabeu is the result of his solid performances throughout the 2025-26 season. Despite struggling with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several matches, limiting him to just 21 appearances across all competitions, Rudiger’s individual form has convinced the board that he remains a vital asset for Álvaro Arbeloa’s backline in the immediate future.
- Getty Images Sport
Alaba prepared for summer departure
While Rudiger has earned a reprieve, the situation is far less certain for David Alaba. The Austrian defender is expected to leave the club this summer as Madrid look to refresh their defensive options. Alaba, who joined the club on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2021, has seen his recent seasons hampered by injury concerns and a dip in consistency.
The decision to move on from Alaba marks the end of an era for a player who was instrumental in the club’s 14th Champions League triumph. However, having featured for just 398 minutes across 13 appearances in all competitions this season, his role has diminished significantly. With Los Blancos desperate to lower the average age of the squad and reduce the wage bill, the versatile veteran appears to be the high-profile casualty of the upcoming transition period.
Searching for defensive reinforcements
With Alaba heading for the exit, Madrid will be active in the market for a high-quality replacement. The club’s hierarchy is aware that relying solely on Eder Militao and the ageing Rudiger is a risky strategy, particularly given the physical demands of a modern elite football calendar. Depth is the priority as Madrid look to avoid the injury crises that have plagued them in recent years.
The recruitment team is reportedly scouting several young centre-backs across Europe to find a partner for Militao who can be phased in over the next twelve months. Management believes that both Militao and Rudiger will need to be managed carefully throughout the upcoming season to maintain their peak fitness levels for the business end of the campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Major overhaul after trophyless run
The contract news comes at a time of great tension in the Spanish capital, as Madrid face the reality of a second straight season without silverware. Such a drought is unacceptable by the club's lofty standards, and president Florentino Perez is said to be planning significant changes to the roster to ensure the team returns to the top of the European game.
Madrid’s underwhelming campaign saw them crash out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals following a defeat to Bayern Munich. Their fortunes were even worse in the Copa del Rey, where they suffered a shock round-of-16 exit at the hands of second-tier side Albacete. Currently, the Spanish giants sit second in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by a significant nine-point margin.