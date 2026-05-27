Anthony Gordon wants Barcelona! Deco making progress on deal for Newcastle winger as Bayern Munich face transfer snub

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been spotted in London as the Catalan giants look to accelerate their summer recruitment drive. While initial reports suggested his presence in the English capital was primarily to discuss Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, it has now emerged that Gordon is a top priority for the Blaugrana hierarchy, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana view the Newcastle man as a versatile asset capable of mirroring the impact of the club's top stars. Crucially, the recent summit in London appears to have successfully turned the player's head, with Gordon now captivated by the prospect of joining Hansi Flick's project currently unfolding in Catalonia.



