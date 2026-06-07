Anthony Gordon reveals Marcus Rashford's private Barcelona advice after sealing shock £70m transfer

In a surprising twist of events, Gordon swapped St James' Park for Catalonia shortly before jetting off to the World Cup. While the move sparked questions over the future of fellow England international Rashford, who spent the season on loan at Barca, Gordon has revealed that the 29-year-old has been incredibly supportive. Rather than showing frustration, the United man has been providing Gordon with the inside track on life at one of the world's biggest clubs.

"He was just telling me how good the lads are there, the team spirit that they have, which I heard already from the people in Barca. So I'm really looking forward to joining up with them. He was also telling me about the city, places to live. He's a lovely guy, very caring. So he was just giving me a bit of information," Gordon told talkSPORT. The Man United academy graduate appears to remain unfazed by Gordon's arrival despite his own future at the club remaining somewhat uncertain.



