AFP
Anthony Gordon is a Barcelona player! La Liga champions confirm €80m transfer after beating Bayern to Newcastle winger
Barcelona confirm Gordon signing
The deal to bring the England international to Camp Nou will reportedly see Barca pay €70m up front, with a further €10m in add-ons. The 25-year-old flew to Barcelona on Thursday to complete his medical before putting pen to paper on a deal that will run until 2031. After a four-hour delay due to issues with paperwork, Barcelona announced the signing on Friday afternoon.
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Bayern miss out as Gordon chooses Barca
Just a few days ago, Gordon appeared to be heading to Munich to reunite with England captain Harry Kane. While the Bundesliga champions were reluctant to meet Newcastle's asking price, there remained optimism that a deal could be worked out with Gordon reportedly eager to make the move.
“We agree that we will sign an attacking player if he is affordable,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said before the DFB-Pokal final win against Stuttgart last week. “We had a very good discussion and hope that we can make progress.”
However, Barca sporting director Deco's trip to England for talks proved crucial, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the presence of Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick helped turn Gordon's head.
Clever clauses maximise Magpies profit
According to a report from ChronicleLive, Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson thrashed out the sale in a no-nonsense manner to guarantee a significant profit on the forward. Under the terms, Newcastle could bank up to €1m per season if Gordon features in 60 per cent of fixtures, which could chalk up an extra €5m from the deal. Furthermore, another €5m will be paid if the forward helps Barca win trophies and titles, while his former club Everton will cash in on a 15 per cent sell-on clause.
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World Cup campaign awaits star
The speed of the deal has enabled the Merseyside-born winger to get all the formalities done quickly enough to link up with England on time ahead of the World Cup. This early sale also allows Newcastle to start their business earlier and eliminates the stress of a potential international injury.